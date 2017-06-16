Petrol and diesel prices will be revised daily, starting Friday. So far, fuel prices were revised as per international rates every fortnight. The step has been taken to increase transparency in the pricing mechanism, state-run oil companies have said.

Fuel prices were revised at 6 am on Friday morning. Indian Oil reported a Rs 1.12 per litre reduction in petrol prices, and a Rs 1.24 a litre drop in diesel prices, excluding state taxes. Petrol is Rs 65.48 in Delhi, Rs 76.70 in Mumbai, Rs 68.02 in Chennai and Rs 68.03 in Kolkata. The prices will vary from state to state because of local taxes.

The new system was first tested in five cities – Chandigarh, Jamshedpur, Puducherry, Udaipur and Vizag – from May 1, before being implemented it across the country.

Indian Oil has set up LED screens at petrol pumps and a toll-free number – 1800-2333-555 – to help customers. “In case of any discrepancy customers can access Indian Oil easily as all its petrol pumps prominently display mobile numbers of the field officers concerned,” Indian Oil said. Complaints can also be submitted in the ‘We’re Listening’ section on the Indian Oil website.

Besides, they are also using social media and mobile applications for the purpose. Every petrol pump will also have its dealer’s code prominently displayed so that consumers can verify the prices through SMS.

How to check prices:

Updated rates are available on the Indian Oil website.

Customers can also send an SMS – RSP< SPACE >DEALER CODE – to 92249-92249 for the latest rates.

One can also download a mobile application – “Fuel@IOC - IndianOil” – to track the prices. It is available on both Google Play and the Apple Store.

Dealers had, however, protested against the move. They had held that with 40,000 outlets our of 58,000 in the country being automated, the implementation might be difficult. They had also pointed that that only 5,600 of them are internet-enabled. Petrol pumps in small towns might find it more difficult to transition to the new system.

On June 12, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association had said they would stop buying fuel from June 16. They later called this off.