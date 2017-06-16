A look at the headlines right now:

Mumbai blasts case: Abu Salem convicted, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Tahir Merchant found guilty: The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities court has yet to pronounce verdict for three other accused. All domestic airlines ban TDP MP Diwakar Reddy from their flights: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said he would set up an inquiry to look into the incident. Fuel prices will be updated daily from today: Indian Oil today announced the petrol prices will be cheaper by Rs 1.12 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.24 a litre, excluding state taxes. Centre sends more paramilitary personnel as unrest intensifies in Darjeeling: The government has also called a tripartite meeting on June 19. Serbia might soon get its first female and openly gay prime minister: The move by the president to nominate Ana Brnabic for the post has predictably drawn criticism from the conservatives. Adityanath says Foreign dignitaries are now being gifted the Gita and not ‘un-Indian’ Taj Mahal replicas: He also took on Nitish Kumar for not taking a stand on triple talaq. Complainant in 2014 New Delhi rape case sues Uber for accessing her medical records: The lawsuit says the company publicly decried the incident while privately speculating that the woman was trying to harm its business. At least six killed in attack at Shi’ite mosque in Kabul: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the incident. US declares Karnataka-born alleged Islamic State operative a global terrorist: Mohammad Shafi Armar is believed to be close to the militant group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. BJP wins no-confidence vote in Karnataka Legislative Council with help from JD(S): Incumbent DH Shankaramurthy was accused of nepotism and corruption by the Opposition party in the council.