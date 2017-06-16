The big news: Abu Salem, 4 others found guilty in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: TDP MP Diwakar Reddy was banned by all domestic airlines, and petrol and diesel prices will be revised daily from Friday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mumbai blasts case: Abu Salem convicted, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Tahir Merchant found guilty: The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities court has yet to pronounce verdict for three other accused.
- All domestic airlines ban TDP MP Diwakar Reddy from their flights: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said he would set up an inquiry to look into the incident.
- Fuel prices will be updated daily from today: Indian Oil today announced the petrol prices will be cheaper by Rs 1.12 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.24 a litre, excluding state taxes.
- Centre sends more paramilitary personnel as unrest intensifies in Darjeeling: The government has also called a tripartite meeting on June 19.
- Serbia might soon get its first female and openly gay prime minister: The move by the president to nominate Ana Brnabic for the post has predictably drawn criticism from the conservatives.
- Adityanath says Foreign dignitaries are now being gifted the Gita and not ‘un-Indian’ Taj Mahal replicas: He also took on Nitish Kumar for not taking a stand on triple talaq.
- Complainant in 2014 New Delhi rape case sues Uber for accessing her medical records: The lawsuit says the company publicly decried the incident while privately speculating that the woman was trying to harm its business.
- At least six killed in attack at Shi’ite mosque in Kabul: The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the incident.
- US declares Karnataka-born alleged Islamic State operative a global terrorist: Mohammad Shafi Armar is believed to be close to the militant group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
- BJP wins no-confidence vote in Karnataka Legislative Council with help from JD(S): Incumbent DH Shankaramurthy was accused of nepotism and corruption by the Opposition party in the council.