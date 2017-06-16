A Central Bureau of Investigation team on Friday visited Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia about alleged irregularities in the Aam Aadmi Party-led government’s Talk to AK scheme, ANI reported. The investigating agency refuted speculation that the visit was a raid and said they wanted “clarifications” from Sisodia about his role in the matter, News18 reported.

“The visit of the CBI team is to seek clarification on certain issues relating to in an ongoing enquiry,” the statement said.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Sisodia in January. The complaint, filed by the Vigilance department, against Sisodia pertains to the interactive sessions organised by the Delhi government for people to speak to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through social media, phone calls and text messages. An advertising agency was hired to promote the programme, “Talk to AK”. Former finance principal secretary Dharmendra Kumar had objected to the process by which the ad agency was selected, but the government went ahead with it. The alleged violation of rules and regulations in awarding the contract also came under the Vigilance Department lens later.

Sisodia had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of triggering the CBI action. “Welcome Modiji. Take the challenge. I will wait for your CBI at my home and office tomorrow morning,” he had said on Twitter. Kejriwal had also reacted to the development and called the PM a “coward”. “Wow Modiji! You take bribe and register cases against us… This is why I call you a coward… When you are losing Goa and Punjab, you have started the CBI game… ” the chief minister tweeted.