Two militants including Lashkar commander Junaid Mattoo are believed to have been killed in an encounter conducted by Indian Army, Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, ANI reported.

The encounter was based on information that the militants were in Arwami village. Mattoo is suspected to have been one of the three militants trapped inside a building during the encounter.

Mattoo is believed to have been responsible for several attacks targeting security forces in the Valley, NDTV reported. The news channel said security forces shot down one person when villagers from neighbouring areas started marching towards the encounter site. The civilian was 22 years old.

An official told the news channel that the armed personnel were forced to open fire to prevent civilians from hindering the encounter that was underway. Several people were injured during the clashes with the forces. “They are throwing stones and protest is on,” the unidentified official told NDTV.

The administration has suspended mobile internet services across the Valley fearing protests.

Meanwhile, Indian Army Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said a 34-year-old jawan was killed after Pakistan started unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector on Friday morning. The jawan was identified as Naik Bakhtawar Singh from Punjab, ANI reported.

J&K: 34-year-old Army jawan Naik Bakhtawar Singh, from Punjab, lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera at 5:15 am today pic.twitter.com/qPPuM0eANw — ANI (@ANI_news) June 16, 2017

J&K: A 22-year-old killed during clashes between security forces & protesters in Kulgam's Arwani village — ANI (@ANI_news) June 16, 2017

Two terrorists including Lashkar Commander Junaid Mattoo have been eliminated in the Kulgam encounter by Indian Army, SoG and CRPF. pic.twitter.com/ikCblNx3V4 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 16, 2017