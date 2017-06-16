Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar commander Junaid Mattoo among two militants killed, say reports
One person was killed and several were wounded in clashes with the Armed Forces near the encounter site.
Two militants including Lashkar commander Junaid Mattoo are believed to have been killed in an encounter conducted by Indian Army, Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, ANI reported.
The encounter was based on information that the militants were in Arwami village. Mattoo is suspected to have been one of the three militants trapped inside a building during the encounter.
Mattoo is believed to have been responsible for several attacks targeting security forces in the Valley, NDTV reported. The news channel said security forces shot down one person when villagers from neighbouring areas started marching towards the encounter site. The civilian was 22 years old.
An official told the news channel that the armed personnel were forced to open fire to prevent civilians from hindering the encounter that was underway. Several people were injured during the clashes with the forces. “They are throwing stones and protest is on,” the unidentified official told NDTV.
The administration has suspended mobile internet services across the Valley fearing protests.
Meanwhile, Indian Army Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said a 34-year-old jawan was killed after Pakistan started unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector on Friday morning. The jawan was identified as Naik Bakhtawar Singh from Punjab, ANI reported.