The business wrap: Reliance and BP to invest Rs 40,000 crore in KG block, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Dhawal Gusain made TVF’s new CEO after Arunabh Kumar stepped down following harassment charges, and fuel prices will now be updated every day.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now.
- Reliance Industries, BP announce Rs 40,000-crore investment in jointly-owned Krishna-Godavari block: Mukesh Ambani and BP chief Bob Dudley said their firms will also explore ways to develop differentiated fuels and mobility.
- Dhawal Gusain is new CEO of TVF, after Arunabh Kumar stepped down following harassment charges: Kumar had been booked on charges of molestation in April.
- Fuel prices will be updated daily from today: Indian Oil today announced the petrol prices will be cheaper by Rs 1.12 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.24 a litre, excluding state taxes.
- Complainant in 2014 New Delhi rape case sues Uber for accessing her medical records: The lawsuit says the company publicly decried the incident while privately speculating that the woman was trying to harm its business.
- India ranked top exporter of information, computer and telecom services, says UN report: The World Intellectual Property Organisation released the rankings as part of its Global Innovation Index 2017.
- Switzerland ratifies automatic exchange of financial account information with India: India should be able to access transactions by Indians with Swiss banks after September 2019.
- Infosys president quits for ‘out-of-the-world’ assignment: Dadlani’s departure would come as a blow to Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka who had entrusted him with additional charge of generating more business from Infosys’ new software solutions.