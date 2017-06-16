A look at the headlines in the sector right now.

Reliance Industries, BP announce Rs 40,000-crore investment in jointly-owned Krishna-Godavari block: Mukesh Ambani and BP chief Bob Dudley said their firms will also explore ways to develop differentiated fuels and mobility. Dhawal Gusain is new CEO of TVF, after Arunabh Kumar stepped down following harassment charges: Kumar had been booked on charges of molestation in April. Fuel prices will be updated daily from today: Indian Oil today announced the petrol prices will be cheaper by Rs 1.12 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.24 a litre, excluding state taxes. Complainant in 2014 New Delhi rape case sues Uber for accessing her medical records: The lawsuit says the company publicly decried the incident while privately speculating that the woman was trying to harm its business. India ranked top exporter of information, computer and telecom services, says UN report: The World Intellectual Property Organisation released the rankings as part of its Global Innovation Index 2017. Switzerland ratifies automatic exchange of financial account information with India: India should be able to access transactions by Indians with Swiss banks after September 2019. Infosys president quits for ‘out-of-the-world’ assignment: Dadlani’s departure would come as a blow to Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka who had entrusted him with additional charge of generating more business from Infosys’ new software solutions.