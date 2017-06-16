The toll in the London fire that had destroyed a 24-storey block apartment in north Kensington rose to 30 on Friday, The New York Times reported. The police said the number is expected to rise and a full account of victims might be impossible as some of them may never be identified.

“Sadly, we may not be able to identify everybody,” said Stuart Cundy, a Metropolitan Police commander. Cundy said he “hopes” that the toll will not climb above 100. Cundy said that the flames had been put out at last, but it would be a long and arduous task to sweep the building for remains.

The building was home to more than 100 families.

The toll has consistently risen – first from 6 to 12 to 17 and now to 30 – since the blaze broke out on Wednesday morning. More than 70 people remain unaccounted for, reported The Telegraph. It is feared the figure could rise above 100, added the report. “There is nothing to suggest at this time that the fire was started deliberately,” Cundy said.

Twenty-four people are still in hospital, with 12 of them being in critical care. Cundy said the victims included one person who had died in hospital.

The Queen and Prince William had also visited a rest centre on Friday morning. Prime Minister Theresa May too made a private visit to visit the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital,where eight survivors are being treated.

More flammable material was used in tower

Meanwhile, an investigation of the supply chain has revealed that out of the two available options, a cheaper, more flammable material was used in the cladding to cover the Grenfell Tower, reported The Guardian. The aluminium composite material sed in the cladding was manufactured by Omnis Exteriors, a director, John Cowley, confirmed to The Guardian.

He also said that instead of the Reynobond FR, which stands for “fire resistant”, Omnis had been asked to supply Reynobond PE cladding, which is £2 cheaper per square metre.“We supplied components for a system created by the design and build team on that project,” said Cowley.