At least six police personnel were killed during a militant attack in South Kashmir’s Achabal on Friday. Officials said two civilians were injured during the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, Greater Kashmir reported.

Unidentified officials told NDTV that the personnel were travelling in a vehicle when the militants opened fire. The deceased included the Station House Officer identified as Sub Inspector Feroz Ahmad Dar, the news channel reported. Extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack, Hindustan Times reported.

Earlier on Friday, two militants, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Juanid Mattoo was reported to have succumbed to their injuries during an encounter conducted by Armed Forces. Mattoo is believed to have been responsible for several attacks on security forces. Security personnel are conducting a search operation for his body at the site in Kulgam.