The big news: LeT commander, six policemen killed in Kashmir, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Aadhaar is mandatory for opening bank account, making transactions over Rs 50,000, and Opposition has not announced its presidential candidate.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lashkar commander Junaid Mattoo among two militants killed in Kashmir, say reports: Later, at least six police personnel were killed in a militant attack in Anantnag.
- Government makes Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts, making transactions above Rs 50,000: The Centre’s notification comes a week after the Supreme Court upheld the scheme linking Aadhaar with PAN cards.
- Congress says no consensus until government discloses their presidential candidate’s name: Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena suggested MS Swaminathan’s name if not Mohan Bhagwat was not the NDA’s candidate.
- Abu Salem and four others convicted, Abdul Qayyum acquitted in 1993 Mumbai blasts case: The charge of waging war against the nation was dropped against all the accused by the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities court.
- Switzerland ratifies automatic exchange of financial information with India from 2019: India will most likely be able to access transactions by its citizens with Swiss banks after September 2019.
- Toll in London fire rises to 30, police ‘hope’ number does not reach triple digits: The police said some of the victims may never be identified.
- Puducherry Assembly passes resolution asking Centre to curb powers of LG Kiran Bedi: The resolution was tabled by AIADMK legislator KP Anbalagan on Friday and passed unanimously.
- Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have been killed by Russia’s military in May: The matter is being investigated by Russia’s Defence Ministry.
- ICJ gives India until September 13 to file plea, Pakistan till December 13 in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA refuted Islamabad’s claim that The Hague denied its request and said that the court had approved its four-month request.
- Amazon to take over organic food specialist Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion: The e-commerce giant had first ventured into the fresh food delivery service market in the United States eight years ago.