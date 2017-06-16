A look at the headlines right now:

Lashkar commander Junaid Mattoo among two militants killed in Kashmir, say reports: Later, at least six police personnel were killed in a militant attack in Anantnag. Government makes Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts, making transactions above Rs 50,000: The Centre’s notification comes a week after the Supreme Court upheld the scheme linking Aadhaar with PAN cards. Congress says no consensus until government discloses their presidential candidate’s name: Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena suggested MS Swaminathan’s name if not Mohan Bhagwat was not the NDA’s candidate. Abu Salem and four others convicted, Abdul Qayyum acquitted in 1993 Mumbai blasts case: The charge of waging war against the nation was dropped against all the accused by the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities court. Switzerland ratifies automatic exchange of financial information with India from 2019: India will most likely be able to access transactions by its citizens with Swiss banks after September 2019. Toll in London fire rises to 30, police ‘hope’ number does not reach triple digits: The police said some of the victims may never be identified. Puducherry Assembly passes resolution asking Centre to curb powers of LG Kiran Bedi: The resolution was tabled by AIADMK legislator KP Anbalagan on Friday and passed unanimously. Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have been killed by Russia’s military in May: The matter is being investigated by Russia’s Defence Ministry. ICJ gives India until September 13 to file plea, Pakistan till December 13 in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA refuted Islamabad’s claim that The Hague denied its request and said that the court had approved its four-month request. Amazon to take over organic food specialist Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion: The e-commerce giant had first ventured into the fresh food delivery service market in the United States eight years ago.