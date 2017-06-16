The architect of German reunification and former chancellor of the country Helmut Kohl died on Friday, at the age of 87. Germany had been divided for 45 years after the second World War. The Christian Democratic leader was the longest-serving German chancellor, having held the post for 16 years between 1982 and 1998.

Kohl was also once mentor to Germany’s current Chancellor Angela Merkel. However, she denounced him after it was found that his party had used secret bank accounts to get illegal deposits of millions of dollars.

European Union Chief Jean-Claude Juncker mourned his death and ordered flags at European institutions to be flown at half-mast. His death has been mourned by former United States President George W Bush, Angela Merkel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and others.