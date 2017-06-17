The big news: LeT claims responsibility for killing 6 policemen in Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre has decided not to send additional forces to Darjeeling, and ‘Rocky’ director John G Avildsen died in Los Angeles.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least six police personnel killed during militant attack in Anantnag: The Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Centre will take decision on sending more forces to Darjeeling after Bengal government submits report: The police on Friday night arrested the media manager of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation.
- Oscar-winning ‘Rocky’ director John G Avildsen dies at 81: With films like ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Rocky’, Avildsen had earned a reputation for making movies about underdogs.
- Donald Trump admits he is being investigated in US election probe, criticises special counsel: Counsel Robert S Mueller III has sought interviews with intelligence officials for an investigation into the president’s alleged obstruction of justice.
- Man killed after he objects to officials photographing women defecating in the open: The policy of naming and shaming people for open defecation was introduced by the Rajasthan government last year as part of the Swachh Bharat mission.
- Government makes Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts, making transactions above Rs 50,000: The Centre’s notification comes a week after the Supreme Court upheld the scheme linking Aadhaar with PAN cards.
- Congress says no consensus until government discloses their presidential candidate’s name: Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena suggested MS Swaminathan’s name if not Mohan Bhagwat was not the NDA’s candidate.
- Kerala High Court rejects filmmakers’ pleas seeking to screen documentaries at ongoing festival: At such festivals, pictures do not need a censor certificate but require a censor exemption from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
- Switzerland ratifies automatic exchange of financial information with India from 2019: India will most likely be able to access transactions by its citizens with Swiss banks after September 2019.
- ICJ gives India until September 13 to file plea, Pakistan till December 13 in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA refuted Islamabad’s claim that The Hague denied its request and said that the court had approved its four-month request.