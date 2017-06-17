A look at the headlines right now:

At least six police personnel killed during militant attack in Anantnag: The Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attack. Centre will take decision on sending more forces to Darjeeling after Bengal government submits report: The police on Friday night arrested the media manager of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation. Oscar-winning ‘Rocky’ director John G Avildsen dies at 81: With films like ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Rocky’, Avildsen had earned a reputation for making movies about underdogs. Donald Trump admits he is being investigated in US election probe, criticises special counsel: Counsel Robert S Mueller III has sought interviews with intelligence officials for an investigation into the president’s alleged obstruction of justice. Man killed after he objects to officials photographing women defecating in the open: The policy of naming and shaming people for open defecation was introduced by the Rajasthan government last year as part of the Swachh Bharat mission. Government makes Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts, making transactions above Rs 50,000: The Centre’s notification comes a week after the Supreme Court upheld the scheme linking Aadhaar with PAN cards. Congress says no consensus until government discloses their presidential candidate’s name: Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena suggested MS Swaminathan’s name if not Mohan Bhagwat was not the NDA’s candidate. Kerala High Court rejects filmmakers’ pleas seeking to screen documentaries at ongoing festival: At such festivals, pictures do not need a censor certificate but require a censor exemption from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Switzerland ratifies automatic exchange of financial information with India from 2019: India will most likely be able to access transactions by its citizens with Swiss banks after September 2019. ICJ gives India until September 13 to file plea, Pakistan till December 13 in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA refuted Islamabad’s claim that The Hague denied its request and said that the court had approved its four-month request.