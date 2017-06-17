A United States Navy ship collided with a merchant vessel off Tokyo Bay in Japan on Saturday morning. While at least three members of the crew were injured in the incident, seven people are missing, reported Reuters.

The US Navy ship got flooded because of the collision but it is not likely to sink, said the Japanese Coast Guard. The merchant vessel managed to sail on its own power, they said.

The USS Fitzgerald hit a merchant vessel at about 2:30 am local time (1730 GMT), around 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, the US Navy said in a statement. “The USS Fitzgerald suffered damage on her starboard side above and below the waterline,” they said. However, they have yet to determine the extent of damage caused to the ship.

The injured, including the ship’s commanding officer, were airlifted for medical treatment. Their condition is believed to be stable.