Unidentified people hurled a petrol bomb at the district office of Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Coimbatore’s Gandhipuram area on Saturday morning. A car parked at the spot was partially damaged, but no injury has been reported yet, the police told PTI.

No arrests have been made so far. Deputy Commissioner of Police S Lakshmi said an investigating was underway. “Forensic examination is on,” another senior police officer told NDTV.

More details awaited.