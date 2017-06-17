A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Friday, the police said. Two other suspected militants were also killed during the operation carried out by a joint team of the Indian Army, Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Junaid Mattoo is believed to have been involved in several attacks on security forces. Investigators also found three weapons, including AK 47 guns, and six magazines from the militants. Two civilians were also killed in the fire exchange.

After the encounter, protests were carried out across the Valley and civilians clashed with security forces in several places, including downtown Srinagar, Tral, Pampore, Pulwama town and Anantnag in south Kashmir, Hajin in Bandipora and Sopore in Baramulla in north Kashmir.