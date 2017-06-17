The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited on Saturday cancelled the license of Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s petrol pump over allegations that he forged documents to acquire the property, reported ANI. BPCL had issued a show-cause notice to Yadav, who is Rashtriya Janta Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, on May 31.

The company had asked him to explain how he got the licence. He was given 15 days to respond. The action was initiated after Yadav could not furnish a satisfactory explanation, according to ANI. However, BPCL officials refused to comment on the matter.

Yadav had acquired the licence for the petrol pump in 2011. The plot was in the name of one Amit Katyal. However, the land is now in the name of AK Infosystems, a company in which the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s other son, is a director.

The notice was issued to Yadav after Bharatiya Janta Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that he illegally acquired the petrol pump, which is located at the heart of Patna. The BJP had asked Yadav why he had not revealed the petrol pump in his list of assets. However, the RJD said the petrol pump was not operational and hence, was not declared. “Everything is in the public domain,” party spokesman Manoj Jha had said, adding that the Yadav family had nothing to hide.