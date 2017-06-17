A look at the headlines right now:

Modi inaugurates Kochi metro rail service, says coaches reflect ‘Make in India’ vision: The prime minister took a ride from Palarivattom to Pathadippalam before the ceremony at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Top LeT commander killed in encounter in Anantnag, say police: The security forces also found three weapons and six magazines from the suspected militants. Centre will take decision on sending more forces to Darjeeling after Bengal government submits report: The police on Friday night arrested the media manager of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation. At least three injured, seven missing as US Navy ship collides with merchant vessel off Japan coast: The ship got flooded because of the collision but it is not likely to sink, said the Japanese Coast Guard. Infosys president and US operation head Sandeep Dadlani resigns: While Karmesh Vaswani will replace him as global head of retail, CPG and logistics, Nitesh Banga has been appointed as the global head of manufacturing. Man killed after he objects to officials photographing women defecating in the open: The policy of naming and shaming people for open defecation was introduced by the Rajasthan government last year as part of the Swachh Bharat mission. BPCL cancels Tej Pratap Yadav’s petrol pump licence over forgery allegations: The company had issued a notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son on May 31, and gave him 15 days to explain how he had got the licence. Oscar-winning ‘Rocky’ director John G Avildsen dies at 81: With films like ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Rocky’, Avildsen had earned a reputation for making movies about underdogs. Petrol bomb hurled at CPI(M) district office in Coimbatore, no injuries reported: A car parked at the spot was partially damaged. Elon Musk shares his plan to make humans a multi-planetary species: The SpaceX chief ruled out moving the moon because it is too small, and Venus too, as it was ‘not at all like the goddess’.