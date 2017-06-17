The big news: Modi lauds Make in India vision as he flags off Kochi metro, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The police confirmed that top LeT commander Junaid Mattoo had been killed, and the media manager of GJM was arrested in Darjeeling.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi inaugurates Kochi metro rail service, says coaches reflect ‘Make in India’ vision: The prime minister took a ride from Palarivattom to Pathadippalam before the ceremony at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.
- Top LeT commander killed in encounter in Anantnag, say police: The security forces also found three weapons and six magazines from the suspected militants.
- Centre will take decision on sending more forces to Darjeeling after Bengal government submits report: The police on Friday night arrested the media manager of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation.
- At least three injured, seven missing as US Navy ship collides with merchant vessel off Japan coast: The ship got flooded because of the collision but it is not likely to sink, said the Japanese Coast Guard.
- Infosys president and US operation head Sandeep Dadlani resigns: While Karmesh Vaswani will replace him as global head of retail, CPG and logistics, Nitesh Banga has been appointed as the global head of manufacturing.
- Man killed after he objects to officials photographing women defecating in the open: The policy of naming and shaming people for open defecation was introduced by the Rajasthan government last year as part of the Swachh Bharat mission.
- BPCL cancels Tej Pratap Yadav’s petrol pump licence over forgery allegations: The company had issued a notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son on May 31, and gave him 15 days to explain how he had got the licence.
- Oscar-winning ‘Rocky’ director John G Avildsen dies at 81: With films like ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Rocky’, Avildsen had earned a reputation for making movies about underdogs.
- Petrol bomb hurled at CPI(M) district office in Coimbatore, no injuries reported: A car parked at the spot was partially damaged.
- Elon Musk shares his plan to make humans a multi-planetary species: The SpaceX chief ruled out moving the moon because it is too small, and Venus too, as it was ‘not at all like the goddess’.