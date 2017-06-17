The Rajasthan chief secretary has asked all government departmental heads to identify “unsatisfactory” employees who can be asked to leave, ANI reported on Saturday. In his order, OP Meena has given three months’ time to complete the process.

Those employees who have either completed 15 years in service or have attained 50 years of age will be considered for the screening process. “Those officers or employees who have completed 15 years of service or completed 50 years of age, whichever is earlier, and who have suspicious integrity and unsatisfactory work record, or are unable to carry out their work due to some disabilities, can be removed from the job,” read the order.

The order further stated that such employees could be removed with three months of notice or on payment of three months’ salary and allowances.