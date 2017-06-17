Goa Agriculture Minister Vijay Sardesai on Saturday said the Goa government will write to the Centre to raise objections and suggest some corrections to the notification on the Prevention of Cruelty Towards Animal Act, as it has created apprehensions in the minds of the state population, reported PTI.

“I have discussed the issue with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and he said he will write to the Centre,” Sardesai said. “The state government is going raise certain objections and suggest some corrections to the notification on the Prevention of Cruelty Towards Animal Act,” he added.

Sardesai said the notification has Goans worried, and that they fear the government wants to turn everyone towards vegetarianism. “A significant section of people in Goa eats beef and there is a doubt in the minds of people that needs to be cleared.”

Sardesai said he had spoken to Parrikar and asked him to write about the objections to the notification.

On May 26, the Centre had issued new rules that require cattle traders to give an undertaking that the animals being sold at markets would only be used for agricultural purposes. Several states have massively criticised the notification, including Kerala, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, among others.

“Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has already made a statement that the government is ready to tweak the rules to remove apprehension in the minds of the people. We, as Goa Forward party, are giving a note to the CM,” Sardesai said.

He also clarified that Goa does not come under the ambit of these rules. “We don’t have a yard where animal is sold. But since there are inter-state ramifications, there is an effect is on Goa,” he said.

On June 15, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the Centre’s notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, and issued a notice to the government seeking an explanation within two weeks. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on July 11.