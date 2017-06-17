External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has rejected speculation that she is a contender for the post of president, PTI reported. “These are rumours. I am an external affairs minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter,” she said.

Swaraj’s name is among several others, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu, and veteran politician LK Advani, doing the rounds for the post. Neither the ruling government nor the Opposition have declared their presidential candidates yet.

The election for President will be held on July 17, and votes will be counted on July 20. The last day for nominations to be filed is June 28. President Pranab Mukerjee’s term ends on July 24.

On Friday, the Shiv Sena said if Mohan Bhagwat is not running for president, they would back agriculture scientist MS Swaminathan for the post. The Opposition has said they will not announce their picks for the post until the Bharatiya Janata Party reveals their top choices.