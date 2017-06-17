The Bharatiya Janta Party on Saturday created history by winning 17 out of 34 wards in the Shimla Municipal Corporation election, The Indian Express reported. This is the first time that the BJP has got a majority in these polls. The saffron party, however, failed to get a majority, which is 18 members.

Their main Opposition, the Congress, which has ruled the city for close to three decades, managed to win 12 wards. Independent candidates won three wards, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one seat. Half of the elected candidates are women as 50% of the seats are reserved for them.

Polling was held on Friday, as per High Court orders. The ruling Congress party had earlier managed to defer the election indefinitely. The party had also changed the pattern of the polls, which were not held according party symbols.

A total of 126 candidates were in the fray and the city saw a turnout of nearly 52,000 during the polls.

Satpal Satti, the BJP state president, said the Congress was trying to create confusion by adding Independents to its tally. “We will form the next corporation,” he said. Independent candidate Rakesh Kumar, who won the Panthaghati ward, is likely to support the BJP, he added.

The CPM had won the Municipal Corporation’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor’s posts in 2012.