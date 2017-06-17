Kochi Police on Saturday arrested 10 Youth Congress workers for allegedly holding a beef festival, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to arrive in the city. Modi was in the city on Saturday to inaugurate its metro rail.

The event was held minutes before Modi’s arrival, around 300 metres away from the Southern Command air terminal, The News Minute reported. Modi had landed in Kochi around 10.15 am, the report said.

“Ten workers were arrested while they were cooking and serving beef,” said Vinoj A, Sub Inspector of Harbour police station, told The News Minute. “The arrest was a precaution to avoid any untoward incidents that may cause disruption to the Prime Minister’s visit.” The workers were charged for causing obstruction in the public way and for unlawful assembly.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had heavily opposed the Centre’s new notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter at markets. There have been several protests against the new rules, and the state Assembly had held a special session to pass a resolution against the notification.

On June 15, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Centre’s notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, and issued a notice to the government seeking an explanation within two weeks. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on July 11.