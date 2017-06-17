A look at the headlines right now:

GJM says two of its supporters killed in Darjeeling, as one security official is in critical condition: Mamata Banerjee has called it a “conspiracy”. Arun Jaitley calls the killing of six policemen in Kashmir an ‘act of cowardice’: The director general of police said it was a ‘revenge attack’ by militants after LeT commander Junaid Mattoo was killed. At least three injured, seven missing as US Navy ship collides with merchant vessel off Japan coast: The ship got flooded because of the collision but it is not likely to sink, said the Japanese Coast Guard. Cricket: No India-Pakistan bilateral series, will only play at international events, says Amit Shah: The BJP president was asked to give his views on the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy final, which will take place in London on Sunday. After Civil Aviation Ministry, Assocham asks Finance Ministry to defer GST’s July 1 rollout: The industry chamber said taxpayers will find it difficult to comply with provisions of the new indirect tax regime as the IT network is not yet ready. Bill Cosby sexual assault case ends in a mistrial: The jurors, who had been deliberating since Monday, failed to reach a consensus. Sushma Swaraj denies being in the running for President: Neither the ruling NDA nor the Opposition have announced their candidates for the upcoming election. US President Donald Trump tightens travel and trade relations with old foe Cuba: However, diplomatic relations will remain in tact and commercial air and sea links will be exempted from the new restrictions. BJP creates history, wins more seats than it ever has in Shimla Municipal Corporation elections: The saffron party, however, failed to get a majority, which is 18 members. Actor Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnoea and ‘other factors’, says coroner: The LA County Coroner’s Office said other things like heart disease and the several medications she was on had contributed to her death.