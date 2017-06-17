The big news: GJM claims two supporters killed in Darjeeling clashes, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jaitley condemned the killing of six policemen in Kashmir, and seven sailors went missing after a US Navy ship collided with another vessel.
A look at the headlines right now:
- GJM says two of its supporters killed in Darjeeling, as one security official is in critical condition: Mamata Banerjee has called it a “conspiracy”.
- Arun Jaitley calls the killing of six policemen in Kashmir an ‘act of cowardice’: The director general of police said it was a ‘revenge attack’ by militants after LeT commander Junaid Mattoo was killed.
- At least three injured, seven missing as US Navy ship collides with merchant vessel off Japan coast: The ship got flooded because of the collision but it is not likely to sink, said the Japanese Coast Guard.
- Cricket: No India-Pakistan bilateral series, will only play at international events, says Amit Shah: The BJP president was asked to give his views on the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy final, which will take place in London on Sunday.
- After Civil Aviation Ministry, Assocham asks Finance Ministry to defer GST’s July 1 rollout: The industry chamber said taxpayers will find it difficult to comply with provisions of the new indirect tax regime as the IT network is not yet ready.
- Bill Cosby sexual assault case ends in a mistrial: The jurors, who had been deliberating since Monday, failed to reach a consensus.
- Sushma Swaraj denies being in the running for President: Neither the ruling NDA nor the Opposition have announced their candidates for the upcoming election.
- US President Donald Trump tightens travel and trade relations with old foe Cuba: However, diplomatic relations will remain in tact and commercial air and sea links will be exempted from the new restrictions.
- BJP creates history, wins more seats than it ever has in Shimla Municipal Corporation elections: The saffron party, however, failed to get a majority, which is 18 members.
- Actor Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnoea and ‘other factors’, says coroner: The LA County Coroner’s Office said other things like heart disease and the several medications she was on had contributed to her death.