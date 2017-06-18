A look at the headlines right now:

GJM has links with North East insurgent groups, Darjeeling unrest is a ‘conspiracy’, claims Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister has called for an all-party meet in Siliguri on June 22. Army chief says ‘human shield’ tactic used based on circumstances, not standard operating procedure: General Bipin Rawat emphasised that the force tried to make sure that their efforts do not involve human rights violations. At least 58 presumed dead in the London high-rise fire, Theresa May admits official response not ‘good enough’: The UK government said it will provide £5 million for food, clothing and other essential supplies for the victims. After Civil Aviation Ministry, Assocham asks Finance Ministry to defer GST’s July 1 rollout: The industry chamber said taxpayers will find it difficult to comply with provisions of the new indirect tax regime as the IT network is not yet ready. No India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series, will only play at international events, says Amit Shah: The BJP president was asked to give his views on the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy final, which will take place in London on Sunday. Bill Cosby sexual assault case ends in a mistrial in the US: The jurors, who had been deliberating since Monday, failed to reach a consensus. Modi inaugurates Kochi metro rail service, says coaches reflect ‘Make in India’ vision: The prime minister took a ride from Palarivattom to Pathadippalam before the ceremony at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Arun Jaitley calls the killing of six policemen in Kashmir an ‘act of cowardice’: The director general of police said it was a ‘revenge attack’ by militants after LeT commander Junaid Mattoo was killed. Youth Congress workers arrested in Kerala for holding beef festival ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit: The prime minister was in Kochi to inaugurate the city’s metro rail system. BJP creates history, wins more seats than it ever has in Shimla Municipal Corporation elections: The saffron party, however, failed to get a majority, which is 18 members.