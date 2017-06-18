The principal and a teacher of a private school in Bihar’s Begusarai district were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stripping two sisters off their uniforms as their father did not pay the school fees on time, PTI reported. State Education Minister Ashok Choudhary has ordered an inquiry into the “insensitive” incident.

The matter came to light after the schoolgirls’ father Chunchun Sah filed an FIR with the police, after which the administrators of BR Education Academy were arrested. In his complaint, Sah said he had gone to pick up his daughters, who are six and eight years old, from the school on Friday when he was asked to meet their teacher Anjana Kumari. Kumari had demanded that he pay for their uniform, which was provided by the school. He was also asked to meet the principal NK Jha, who had allegedly been asking him to pay the school fees for the past two months.

Sah had told the school administrators that he can pay the money on Saturday. “But the teacher took my daughters inside, stripped their uniform and handed them back to their father only in their underclothes,” their mother told DNA.

Jha, however, refuted the allegations saying there was a “political conspiracy” hatched against him. “I am a woman, too. How can you think I will ask a girl to disrobe and go home?” DNA quoted Kumari as saying.