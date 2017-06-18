At least 25 people have died and and several others, including firefighters, have been injured in forest fires that broke out on Saturday night, BBC reported. Officials said most of the victims were driving by when they got caught amid the rapidly spreading flames and smoke in the mountainous region of Pedrogao Grande.

“Unfortunately, this seems to be the greatest tragedy we have seen in recent years in terms of forest fires,” said Prime Minister Antonio Costa. Spain has deployed two water-bombing planes to help in the firefighting operations.

Fire and emergency personnel are trying to douse around 60 forest fires, officials said, adding that the government has yet to confirm what triggered the blazes. However, the country has been reeling from the effects of a heatwave, with the mercury soaring above 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

“The number of fatalities could still rise,” The Guardian quoted Costa as saying at the Civil Protection headquarters near Lisbon. “The priority now is to save those who could still be in danger.”