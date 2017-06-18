A 56-year-old man was arrested on Saturday from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly sexually harassing a woman co-passenger on board an Indigo flight, India Today reported on Sunday. In her complaint, the woman has claimed that the man was making lewd gestures at her mid-air.

The incident took place in Indigo flight 6E 846 from Hyderabad to Delhi. In her complaint, she said that shortly after the airplane took off, the man had unzipped his pants and begun to masturbate, according to DNA. “When the woman brought the matter to a crew member’s notice, she was allotted another seat,” an unidentified police officer told the English daily. “Upon landing, the crew called security, who then handed the man over to the Delhi Police.”

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Chand, a resident of Delhi’s Rohini locality, ANI reported. Based on the woman’s complaint, the Delhi Police have filed an FIR under various sections for sexual harassment. He is being questioned by the Delhi Police.