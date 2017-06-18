Massive discrepancies in marks and several cases of totalling errors have been reported on Sunday in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 12 exam results. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma told Scroll.in that the board will soon release a clarification on the matter.

According to a report in The Times of India, a Class 12 student from Delhi, Sonali, said she was shocked to see that she had scored 68 in mathematics while having secured more than 95 in other subjects. However, her result jumped to 95 after she applied for a verification. A student from Mumbai was also left puzzled after his result showed that he had scored 50 in mathematics, though it jumped to 90 after verification.

The reports come two weeks after the CBSE Class 12 board exam results were declared on May 28. An unidentified CBSE official told TOI that the errors could have been a result of a mistake in totalling, detachment of supplementary answer books or incorrect marks being mentioned on the front page of the answer books.

On June 13, the Odisha High Court had directed the board to re-evaluate the answer sheets of at least 159 students who had alleged discrepancies in their Class 12 results.

On May 28, the CBSE had announced the results for Class 12 examinations. Raksha Gopal from Amity International School in Noida had topped the examinations. The pass percentage was reported to be 1% lower than last year’s at 82%. The board had earlier said it would abide by the Delhi High Court’s order to continue giving grace marks, but had said that the scores will not be “artificially spiked”.