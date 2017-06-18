A look at the headlines right now:

GJM holds silent rally in Darjeeling in protest against the alleged killing of its supporters: The Gorkha body refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claims that it was conspiring with North East insurgent groups. Principal, aide arrested for allegedly cooking beef in Jharkhand school, hurting sentiments: The administrative head said she had been ‘falsely implicated’ in the case. CBSE to issue clarification after Class 12 students complain of totalling errors in board results: A Delhi student said that after verification, her score in mathematics had jumped to 95 from 68, as declared in the May 28 results. EC orders FIR against Tamil Nadu CM Palanswami, TTV Dinakaran in RK Nagar bye-poll bribery case: The directive came in response to a Right to Information application. Telangana government’s new Ordinance amends the Gaming Act to ban online rummy: The cyber police will track online gambling and act against violators, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari said. Delhi Police arrests man after he allegedly sexually harassed a woman on an Indigo flight: An FIR was filed against the accused after his co-passenger informed the airline crew that he was masturbating. Hyderabad police bust surrogacy racket, find that 45 women had been confined for nine months: Officials said the accused allegedly rented out wombs for around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh and were paying the women only Rs 3 lakh. Portugal forest fires claim at least 25 lives, injure several others: Prime Minister Antonio Costa described the blaze as the greatest tragedy the country has faced in recent years. Schoolgirls in Bihar stripped off their uniforms after father fails to pay fees on time, two arrested: State Education Minister Ashok Choudhary has ordered an inquiry into the “insensitive” incident. Bodies of seven missing American sailors found in flooded compartments of USS Fitzgerald: The families of the deceased are being notified, the 7th fleet said in a statement.