The big news: Darjeeling unrest continues with GJM holding a silent rally, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A school principal in Jharkhand was arrested for cooking beef, and CBSE Class 12 students alleged totalling errors in board results.
A look at the headlines right now:
- GJM holds silent rally in Darjeeling in protest against the alleged killing of its supporters: The Gorkha body refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claims that it was conspiring with North East insurgent groups.
- Principal, aide arrested for allegedly cooking beef in Jharkhand school, hurting sentiments: The administrative head said she had been ‘falsely implicated’ in the case.
- CBSE to issue clarification after Class 12 students complain of totalling errors in board results: A Delhi student said that after verification, her score in mathematics had jumped to 95 from 68, as declared in the May 28 results.
- EC orders FIR against Tamil Nadu CM Palanswami, TTV Dinakaran in RK Nagar bye-poll bribery case: The directive came in response to a Right to Information application.
- Telangana government’s new Ordinance amends the Gaming Act to ban online rummy: The cyber police will track online gambling and act against violators, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari said.
- Delhi Police arrests man after he allegedly sexually harassed a woman on an Indigo flight: An FIR was filed against the accused after his co-passenger informed the airline crew that he was masturbating.
- Hyderabad police bust surrogacy racket, find that 45 women had been confined for nine months: Officials said the accused allegedly rented out wombs for around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh and were paying the women only Rs 3 lakh.
- Portugal forest fires claim at least 25 lives, injure several others: Prime Minister Antonio Costa described the blaze as the greatest tragedy the country has faced in recent years.
- Schoolgirls in Bihar stripped off their uniforms after father fails to pay fees on time, two arrested: State Education Minister Ashok Choudhary has ordered an inquiry into the “insensitive” incident.
- Bodies of seven missing American sailors found in flooded compartments of USS Fitzgerald: The families of the deceased are being notified, the 7th fleet said in a statement.