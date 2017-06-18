Three women died and several other people were injured in an explosion at a mall in Colombia’s Bogota on Saturday, Reuters reported. Officials suspect the blast was an act of terror. No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Police said an explosive device was planted in the women’s toilet in Andino shopping mall. President Juan Manuel Santos condemned the attack and vowed to punish those responsible. “We will not let terrorism frighten us,” Santos said. “Bogotanos should feel safe and protected. We will not let our guard down but we must not panic. That is what terrorists want.”

Rebel group National Liberation Army condemned the blast on Twitter in a bid to refute rumours that it was behind the attack, the news agency reported. The government had signed a peace agreement with the largest insurgent group in the country, Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, in 2016.