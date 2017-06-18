A woman in the United Kingdom has been caught on camera abusing a 21-year-old British man of Pakistani origin, accusing his “race of blowing up the nation”. The man, who recorded the racial attack, said the incident that took place in Huddersfield town made him feel unsafe in his own country, The Huddersfield Daily Examiner reported.

The accused was sitting at a doorway when she accosted the 21-year-old, who was returning home after breaking his Ramzan fast. “Do you wanna know why I am being racist?” the footage shows her yelling. “Because it is your race that’s blowing up our f***ing nation.”

The complainant said the incident was completely unprovoked. “I was minding my own business,” The Huddersfield Daily Examiner quoted him as saying. “She just started having a go at me. I asked her what her problem was and she just carried on. I could tell she had a bit to drink but there is no excuse for it.”

He informed the police about the incident and a hate crime has been registered.