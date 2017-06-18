Five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Sunday, killing several people as well as injuring many, Reuters reported. The attack, responsibility for which has been claimed by the Taliban, began around 7.30 am IST, when one bomber detonated a car packed with explosives at the gate of the police headquarters, an Afghan interior ministry spokesperson said.

Following the blast, at least four more attackers stormed the gate, but two were killed by police. The others fought a battle with Afghan special forces that had responded to the attack.

The interior ministry spokesperson said two policemen were killed and five wounded. However, doctors at the city hospital said that they had received the bodies of at least five policemen, as well as 30 wounded people including 20 civilians.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that more than 100 police were killed and wounded in the attack.The Gardez attack is the latest in a series of bombings and suicide attacks by Taliban and Islamic State militants during the holy month of Ramzan, in which hundreds of people have died.