The big news: GST will be implemented on July 1 as planned, says Jaitley, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Several people were died in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan, and three Maoists were killed in Chattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon.
A look at the headlines right now:
- GST to be rolled out as planned on July 1, announces Arun Jaitley, rates for hotels, lotteries fixed: The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India had asked the Finance Ministry to postpone the implementation of the new tax regime.
- Taliban suicide bombers attack police headquarters in Afghanistan city, several feared dead: Doctors at a hospital in Gardez city said that they had received the bodies of at least five policemen, as well as 30 wounded people including 20 civilians.
- Three Maoists killed during encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon, say police: Two of them were identified as Aundhi area committee secretary Sameela Potai, and Rammo, who had a Rs 8-lakh bounty on her head.
- Rajinikanth tells protesting farmers he will put Rs 1 crore towards river interlinking projects: On May 15, Rajinikanth had hinted at joining politics and said that if he did, he would take on those who make money.
- GJM holds silent rally in Darjeeling in protest against the alleged killing of its supporters: The Gorkha body refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claims that it was conspiring with North East insurgent groups.
- Zafar Khan’s death ‘extremely unfortunate’, but not murder, indicates Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje: Five municipal council officials including the commissioner had allegedly lyched him for trying to stop them from taking photos of women defecating.
- Three killed, several others injured in blast at Bogota mall: Officials suspect the incident was an act of terror.
- Principal, aide arrested for allegedly cooking beef in Jharkhand school, hurting sentiments: The administrative head said she had been ‘falsely implicated’ in the case.
- CBSE to issue clarification after Class 12 students complain of totalling errors in board results: A Delhi student said that after verification, her score in mathematics had jumped to 95 from 68, as declared in the May 28 results.
- EC orders FIR against Tamil Nadu CM Palanswami, TTV Dinakaran in RK Nagar bye-poll bribery case: The directive came in response to a Right to Information application.