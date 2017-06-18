A look at the headlines right now:

GST to be rolled out as planned on July 1, announces Arun Jaitley, rates for hotels, lotteries fixed: The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India had asked the Finance Ministry to postpone the implementation of the new tax regime. Taliban suicide bombers attack police headquarters in Afghanistan city, several feared dead: Doctors at a hospital in Gardez city said that they had received the bodies of at least five policemen, as well as 30 wounded people including 20 civilians. Three Maoists killed during encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon, say police: Two of them were identified as Aundhi area committee secretary Sameela Potai, and Rammo, who had a Rs 8-lakh bounty on her head. Rajinikanth tells protesting farmers he will put Rs 1 crore towards river interlinking projects: On May 15, Rajinikanth had hinted at joining politics and said that if he did, he would take on those who make money. GJM holds silent rally in Darjeeling in protest against the alleged killing of its supporters: The Gorkha body refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s claims that it was conspiring with North East insurgent groups. Zafar Khan’s death ‘extremely unfortunate’, but not murder, indicates Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje: Five municipal council officials including the commissioner had allegedly lyched him for trying to stop them from taking photos of women defecating. Three killed, several others injured in blast at Bogota mall: Officials suspect the incident was an act of terror. Principal, aide arrested for allegedly cooking beef in Jharkhand school, hurting sentiments: The administrative head said she had been ‘falsely implicated’ in the case. CBSE to issue clarification after Class 12 students complain of totalling errors in board results: A Delhi student said that after verification, her score in mathematics had jumped to 95 from 68, as declared in the May 28 results. EC orders FIR against Tamil Nadu CM Palanswami, TTV Dinakaran in RK Nagar bye-poll bribery case: The directive came in response to a Right to Information application.