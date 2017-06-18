Mohammad Amir removed India’s top three batsmen as Pakistan stunned their arch-rivals with a remarkable 180-run win in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and 54 for five against a team they had thrashed by 124 runs in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4.

India were eventually dismissed for 158, with 19.3 overs to spare, losing by a massive 180 runs.

Amir finished with three for 16 in six overs and Hasan Ali, who kick-started Pakistan’s revival in their group-win over top-ranked South Africa, ended the match when Jasprit Bumrah gloved behind to gleeful captain and wicket-keeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

He dismissed Rohit Sharma (nought), India captain Virat Kohli (five) and Shikhar Dhawan (21) in a stunning new-ball spell.

Earlier, Pakistan made 338 for four after losing the toss with opener Fakhar Zaman’s 114 his maiden one-day international hundred in just his fourth match at this level. Pakistan’s opening partnership of 128 between Azhar Ali and Zaman was instrumental as they put up a big score. Ali scored 59 before Mohammed Hafeez provided a late burst with 37-ball 57.

This is the second time Pakistan have won a global title in the 50-over format after their triumph at the 1992 World Cup.