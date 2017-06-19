The London Metropolitan Police arrested the driver of a vehicle early on Monday after he ran over pedestrians in the city’s Finsbury Park locality with his van, causing a number of casualties. Authorities are trying to ascertain whether it was a deliberate act or an accident, and the police have deployed armed personnel in the area as a precaution, The Guardian reported.

The incident took place on Seven Sisters Road near two mosques. The Muslim Council of Britain reported on Twitter that worshippers leaving the Finsbury Park Mosque were among those injured. The London Ambulance Service tweeted that it had sent “number of resources” to the site after being called in around 12.15 am.

An eyewitness told CNN that she “saw a lot of people injured”. Another told The Guardian that he was told “two people were stuck under the van” and that the police “were quick to the scene”.

This van collision comes on the back of two similar incidents of pedestrians being run over by vehicles in London. On March 22, a man had mowed people down on the Westminster Bridge – killing five and injuring at least 40 others – while heading to the Parliament building in his car. At least eight people died after a van drove into people near the London Bridge on June 4.