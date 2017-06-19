A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistan crush India by 180 runs to lift Champions Trophy: Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and never recovered. Van runs over pedestrians near two mosques in London leaving ‘a number of casualties’: The police are trying to verify whether it was a deliberate act or an accident. Ramakrishna Mission head Swami Atmasthananda dead at 98: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considered him his guru, called it a ‘personal loss’. GST to be rolled out as planned on July 1, announces Arun Jaitley, rates for hotels, lotteries fixed: The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India had asked the Finance Ministry to postpone the implementation of the new tax regime. At least two killed as gunmen attack tourist resort in Mali: Security Minister Salif Traore called it a ‘jihadist attack’. Rajinikanth tells protesting farmers he will put Rs 1 crore towards river interlinking projects: On May 15, the actor had hinted at joining politics and said that if he did, he would take on those who make money. Ramdev says he wants to do yoga in Pakistan: The yoga guru said he had received an invitation to perform in the neighbouring country. Indian artist and feminist Sheba Chhachhi to get Prix Thun for Art and Ethics award: The prize is worth Rs 1.65 million. Artist George Steinmann initiated the art prize, which was first awarded in 2016. Zafar Khan’s death ‘extremely unfortunate’, but not murder, indicates Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje: Five municipal council officials including the commissioner had allegedly lynched him for trying to stop them from taking photos of women defecating. Three Maoists killed during encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon, say police: Two of them were identified as Aundhi area committee secretary Sameela Potai, and Rammo, who had a Rs 8-lakh bounty on her head.