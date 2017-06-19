The big news: Pakistan trounce India in the Champions Trophy final, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: There were ‘a number of casualties’ after a van ran over pedestrians in London, and the head of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Atmasthananda died.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan crush India by 180 runs to lift Champions Trophy: Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and never recovered.
- Van runs over pedestrians near two mosques in London leaving ‘a number of casualties’: The police are trying to verify whether it was a deliberate act or an accident.
- Ramakrishna Mission head Swami Atmasthananda dead at 98: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considered him his guru, called it a ‘personal loss’.
- GST to be rolled out as planned on July 1, announces Arun Jaitley, rates for hotels, lotteries fixed: The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India had asked the Finance Ministry to postpone the implementation of the new tax regime.
- At least two killed as gunmen attack tourist resort in Mali: Security Minister Salif Traore called it a ‘jihadist attack’.
- Rajinikanth tells protesting farmers he will put Rs 1 crore towards river interlinking projects: On May 15, the actor had hinted at joining politics and said that if he did, he would take on those who make money.
- Ramdev says he wants to do yoga in Pakistan: The yoga guru said he had received an invitation to perform in the neighbouring country.
- Indian artist and feminist Sheba Chhachhi to get Prix Thun for Art and Ethics award: The prize is worth Rs 1.65 million. Artist George Steinmann initiated the art prize, which was first awarded in 2016.
- Zafar Khan’s death ‘extremely unfortunate’, but not murder, indicates Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje: Five municipal council officials including the commissioner had allegedly lynched him for trying to stop them from taking photos of women defecating.
- Three Maoists killed during encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon, say police: Two of them were identified as Aundhi area committee secretary Sameela Potai, and Rammo, who had a Rs 8-lakh bounty on her head.