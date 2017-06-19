Jet Airways on Sunday offered a free lifetime pass to a baby born on its flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Kochi. “Being the first baby to be born in-flight for the airline, Jet Airways is pleased to offer the newborn a free lifetime pass for all his travel on Jet Airways,” the airline said in a statement, according to PTI.

The mother went into premature labour as the flight was still over the Arabian Sea. Flight 9W 569 was diverted the flight to Mumbai after the staff declared a medical emergency. They delivered the baby with the help of a nurse who was travelling to Kerala. The woman and the newborn were taken to a hospital after the flight landed in Mumbai.