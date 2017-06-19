Donald Trump’s lawyer on Sunday said that the US president is not under investigation in the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections, reported Reuters. Trump had claimed exactly the opposite in an enraged tweet on Friday. However, Jay Sekulow said Trump had not received any notification from special counsel Robert Mueller in this regard.

Sekulow’s statements directly contradicted Trump’s admission on Friday that he was being investigated for firing Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey in May. Trump had tweeted: “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”

However, Sekulow claimed that Trump was merely reacting to a Washington Post story that said special counsel Robert Mueller was examining whether Trump had tried to obstruct the investigation by firing Comey. “The fact of the matter is the President has not been and is not under investigation,” Sekulow said on CBS show “Face the Nation.”

Counsel Robert S Mueller III has sought interviews with senior US intelligence official Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and Rogers’s former deputy, Richard Ledgett, in connection with an investigation into whether Trump campaign officials colluded with Russia to influence the election.

Mueller’s office has also asked the National Security Agency for any documents or notes related to the agency’s interactions with the White House as part of the Russian investigation. The special counsel has also collected fired Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey’s written accounts of his conversations with Trump. Trump’s possible contacts with Russian operatives as well as any suspicious financial activity is being examined.