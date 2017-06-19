A Central Bureau of Investigation team visited Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain’s house on Monday in connection with an ongoing investigation into money laundering allegations against him. However, the officers only sought clarifications from Jain’s wife as three preliminary inquiries against the minister continue, reported NDTV.

The agency had registered a preliminary inquiry against Jain in April on the allegations that he had laundered Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16 when he was a public servant. Names of three shell companies – Prayas Info Solutions private limited, Akinchand Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited – have also cropped up during investigations. Besides, there are allegations that Jain had laundered another Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies and Indometal Impex Pvt Limited, according to India Today.

Reacting to the development, the Aam Aadmi Party called the raids “vendetta politics”. “Vendetta politics continues. After CM [Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP’s CBI raids minister Satyendar Jain,” the party said on Twitter.

The raids at Jain’s house come three days after a CBI team visited Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia about alleged irregularities in the Aam Aadmi Party-led government’s Talk to AK scheme. “The visit of the CBI team is to seek clarification on certain issues relating to in an ongoing enquiry,” the agency had said.