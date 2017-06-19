A look at the headlines right now:

One killed, eight injured after van runs over pedestrians near two mosques in London: The police are trying to verify whether it was a deliberate act or an accident, while Prime Minister Theresa May called it a ‘potential terror attack’. Australia announces online visa applications for Indians from July 1, says will make process faster: The online procedure will offer benefits like 24/7 accessibility, e-payment of the visa application charge and the ability to check the status of applications. Withdraw security forces from Darjeeling, hold tripartite talks, GJM tells Modi government: MLA Amar Singh Rai said the GJM did not want to be ‘pawns’ in Centre-state politics, and that the party would not hold talks with Mamata Banerjee. Delhi social welfare minister to visit 80-year-old Urdu poet incorrectly declared dead in 2013: Scroll.in had reported that Asar Jamayee, who lives alone, had been deprived of his monthly pension since the department made the error. Donald Trump is not under investigation, says his lawyer, though the president had claimed otherwise: Jay Sekulow said Trump had merely been reacting to news report when he said he was being probed for obstruction of justice in the Russia scandal. Rs 10-crore deal helped ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati get bail in gangrape case, finds inquiry: A probe ordered by the Allahabad High Court found that then Posco judge OP Mishra, a district judge and three lawyers were the beneficiaries of the sum.

CBI team at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s house, questions his wife about alleged money laundering: The agency had registered a preliminary inquiry against Jain in April on the allegations that he had laundered Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16. US aircraft shot down Syrian fighter jet, says Pentagon: Iran launched missiles targeting the Islamic State group in East Syria in retaliation to the June 7 attacks in Tehran. Ramakrishna Mission head Swami Atmasthananda dead at 98: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considered him his guru, called it a ‘personal loss’. Pakistan crush India by 180 runs to lift Champions Trophy: Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and never recovered.