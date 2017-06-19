The big news: One killed after van runs over Muslim worshippers in London, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Indians can apply for Australian visas online from July 1, and GJM wants Centre to withdraw security forces from Darjeeling.
A look at the headlines right now:
- One killed, eight injured after van runs over pedestrians near two mosques in London: The police are trying to verify whether it was a deliberate act or an accident, while Prime Minister Theresa May called it a ‘potential terror attack’.
- Australia announces online visa applications for Indians from July 1, says will make process faster: The online procedure will offer benefits like 24/7 accessibility, e-payment of the visa application charge and the ability to check the status of applications.
- Withdraw security forces from Darjeeling, hold tripartite talks, GJM tells Modi government: MLA Amar Singh Rai said the GJM did not want to be ‘pawns’ in Centre-state politics, and that the party would not hold talks with Mamata Banerjee.
- Delhi social welfare minister to visit 80-year-old Urdu poet incorrectly declared dead in 2013: Scroll.in had reported that Asar Jamayee, who lives alone, had been deprived of his monthly pension since the department made the error.
- Donald Trump is not under investigation, says his lawyer, though the president had claimed otherwise: Jay Sekulow said Trump had merely been reacting to news report when he said he was being probed for obstruction of justice in the Russia scandal.
- Rs 10-crore deal helped ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati get bail in gangrape case, finds inquiry: A probe ordered by the Allahabad High Court found that then Posco judge OP Mishra, a district judge and three lawyers were the beneficiaries of the sum.
- CBI team at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s house, questions his wife about alleged money laundering: The agency had registered a preliminary inquiry against Jain in April on the allegations that he had laundered Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16.
- US aircraft shot down Syrian fighter jet, says Pentagon: Iran launched missiles targeting the Islamic State group in East Syria in retaliation to the June 7 attacks in Tehran.
- Ramakrishna Mission head Swami Atmasthananda dead at 98: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considered him his guru, called it a ‘personal loss’.
- Pakistan crush India by 180 runs to lift Champions Trophy: Title-holders India, set 339 to win, collapsed to 33 for three and never recovered.