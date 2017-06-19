The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced that Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind would be their candidate for president, reported ANI. He was former president of the BJP Dalit Morcha.

Earlier in the day, the BJP had held a Parliamentary Board meeting to decide its candidate for the 2017 Presidential elections. The meeting was held at the party headquarters in New Delhi, and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari were among those present at the meeting. BJP President Amit Shah said after the meeting that Kovind would be the NDA candidate.

Shah also said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi had told him that her party would discuss Kovind’s name before making a decision, reported ANI. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was one of the first politicians informed about the decision, Amit Shah said according to NDTV. However, he refused to comment on how many contenders had been reviewed before Kovind’s name was finalised.

If Kovind is elected President, he will be the second Dalit leader to reach the post, after former President KR Narayanan. Kovind, 71, has been a Supreme Court lawyer and was president of the BJP’s SC/ST Morcha from 1998 to 2002, The Telegraph had reported in 2015. Kovind became a Rajya Sabha MP in April 1994 from Uttar Pradesh and served two consecutive terms for 12 years till March 2006. Kovind has also represented India at the United Nations.

The Presidential election will be held on July 17, and current President Pranab Mukherjee finishes his term on July 24.

The Opposition had said they would announce their candidates only after the ruling party had picked theirs.