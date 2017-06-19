Google has introduced four new measures to tackle the spread of extremist content online, The Guardian reported on Monday. In a statement, Google said such content “poses a serious challenge and more immediate action needs to be taken”.

The tech giant has pledged better detection of extremist content and faster review, more experts, tougher standards and an expansion of its counter-radicalisation work. Kent Walker, a senior vice-president and general counsel at Google said that, “Google and YouTube are working with government, law enforcement and civil society groups to tackle the problem of violent extremism online”.

Google said its engineers have developed technology to prevent known extremist content from being re-uploaded. The company will also increase the number of independent experts in YouTube’s Trusted Flagger programme, as well as take tougher action against inflammatory videos or those which contain supremacist content. It said it will work more proactively with counter-extremism groups to help identify content that may be used to radicalise individuals.