To promote the Goods and Services Tax ahead of its rollout on July 1, the Centre has roped in veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The Narendra Modi government has picked the actor their brand ambassador for the indirect tax regime, PTI reported on Monday.

The Finance Ministry on Monday tweeted a video of 74-year-old Bachchan explaining GST with the slogan “one nation, one tax, one market”. The video made by the Central Board of Excise and Customs sees Bachchan labelling GST as the force that “unifies” the Indian market.

GST - An initiative to create a unified national market. #OneNationOneTaxOneMarket pic.twitter.com/Cti76a8KUF — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 19, 2017

In the past, Bachchan has been the brand ambassador for Gujarat tourism and has promoted a number of government initiatives, including Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan and tuberculosis awareness.

The GST will introduce a single tax on supply of goods and services. The four tax slabs fixed by the Council are 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. Despite requests pouring in from several quarters to delay the launch of GST, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday had said the Centre will go forward with the rollout as planned.