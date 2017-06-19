A gang of six men allegedly raped and threw a 16-year-old schoolgirl off a running train in south Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, NDTV reported on Monday. The police said one person, a minor, had been arrested in the case while the rest were absconding.

The incident took place on June 16. The accused allegedly kidnapped the Class 10 student when she had left her house to defecate in the open, according to The Indian Express. The police said that the men then took her to Vanshipur railway station and boarded a local train. They allegedly raped her and then threw her off the moving train near Kijul railway station.

However, the matter came to light on June 17 when local residents found the girl unconscious near the railway station. They took her to a medical centre from where she was moved to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family said the government-run hospital caused a delay of six hours before admitting her. The doctors admitted to the delay, saying there was shortage of beds, reported NDTV.

Doctors said her condition was deteriorating. “The victim is still critical but we are hopeful that her condition will improve,” said a hospital official, according to The Indian Express. “She is traumatised and seriously injured as she was thrown out from a running train.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said action was being taken against the accused. “It is a heinous crime. Necessary action is being taken and the accused cannot be spared,” he said. He also ordered the district police to form a special investigation team to probe the incident, reported Catch News.