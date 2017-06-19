Indians flying abroad will not have to fill up departure cards from July 1, said the Union Home Ministry on Monday. “It has been decided to discontinue the practice of filling up departure cards by Indians at all international airports [within the country] with effect from July 1, 2017,” read the order.

The departure form asks for the traveller’s name, date of birth, passport number, address in India, flight number and date of boarding. “The same information is available in the system from other sources,” said the order. The move is aimed at reducing the time required to complete immigration formalities.

However, filling of departure cards will continue at rail, seaport and land immigration checkposts, reported PTI.

Authorities have been taking steps to ensure a hassle-free travel. Last year, the customs department did away with the need for Indian passengers to fill up a declaration form while coming to the country if they are not carrying dutiable goods. Besides, since April 1, passengers no longer need to stamp their hand baggage at seven major airports.