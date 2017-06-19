India’s Tata Advanced Systems on Monday signed an agreement with US-based military manufacturing giant Lockheed Martin to produce F-16 fighter planes in India, reported Reuters. The announcement of the agreement was made at the Paris Airshow.

“F-16 production in India supports thousands of Lockheed Martin and F-16 supplier jobs in the US, creates new manufacturing jobs in India, and positions Indian industry at the center of the most extensive fighter aircraft supply ecosystem in the world,” a joint statement by the firms said.

The joint statement said India will also export the F-16 that is flown by air forces around the world. Some 3,200 of these planes are being flown by 26 countries around the world.

The model that is being offered to India is the most modern of all the F16s. “This unprecedented F-16 production partnership between the world’s largest defence contractor and India’s premier industrial house provides India the opportunity to produce, operate and export F-16 Block 70 aircraft, the newest and most advanced version of the world’s most successful, combat-proven multi-role fighter,” the statement said.

The announcement comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to United States, where he will meet President Donald Trump for the first time. US is among the top-three arms suppliers to India, along with Russia and Israel.

The other contender to supply the Indian Air Force is Sweden’s Saab. The company has offered to make its Gripen fighter in India. However, it has not yet announced a local partner for the plane.