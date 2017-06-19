Bhojpuri actress Anjali Srivastava allegedly committed suicide at her apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb, PTI reported on Monday. No suicide note was found at her house, police said.

Her family members were worried after Srivastava did not respond to multiple calls on Sunday night. They intimated her landlord who visited her on Monday and opened the apartment using a spare key. He called the police after he found her hanging in the house.

Her body was sent to RN Cooper Hospital in suburban Juhu. “A probe is on to find out why she took the extreme step,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Rashmi Karandikar said, according to Hindustan Times.

Srivastava, who has acted in several Bhojpuri films, had recently finished shooting for Kehu Ta Dil Mein Ba.

The news of Srivastava’s suicide comes after the decomposed body of actress Kritika Chaudhary’s was found in her apartment in Mumbai on June 13. Chaudhary was seen in Balaji Telefilms’ TV series Parichay. She had also acted in a small role in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Rajjo.