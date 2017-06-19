The big news: Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is BJP presidential candidate, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre refuted reports about linking land records to Aadhaar, and Mamata Banerjee asked parties to attend a meet on the Darjeeling crisis.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP picks Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind to be presidential candidate: The election will be held on July 17, and current President Pranab Mukherjee finishes his term on July 24.
- Centre issues clarification, says circular proposing to link land records to Aadhaar is ‘fake’: Chief spokesperson said a police complaint has been filed and investigation was on.
- Internet still suspended in Darjeeling, Mamata Banerjee asks stakeholders to attend all-party meet: No incidents of violence were reported on Monday, police said.
- Lockheed Martin ties up with Tata to produce F-16 fighter planes in India: The other contender to supply the Indian Air Force is Sweden’s Saab, which has offered to make its Gripen fighter in India.
- Seventy-nine people feared dead in London fire, five victims have been identified: The police said the number is expected to increase further.
- Rajinikanth will enter politics, claims Hindu Makkal Katchi leader after meeting the actor: The actor, however, played down the visit from the HMK leaders and described it as a courtesy visit.
- Sensex climbs up 255 points to close at record high, Nifty breaks 9650-mark: Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and Hindalco gained the most on both indices.
- From July 1, no departure cards for Indians flying abroad: The move is aimed at reducing the time required to complete immigration formalities.
- Six men allegedly rape minor girl in Bihar, throw her out of running train: The police said one person had been arrested while the rest were absconding.
- Qatar isolation could ‘last for years’, says UAE foreign minister: He said to broker peace, Doha must end its support to ‘extremist Islamists’.