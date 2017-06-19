A look at the headlines right now:

BJP picks Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind to be presidential candidate: The election will be held on July 17, and current President Pranab Mukherjee finishes his term on July 24. Centre issues clarification, says circular proposing to link land records to Aadhaar is ‘fake’: Chief spokesperson said a police complaint has been filed and investigation was on. Internet still suspended in Darjeeling, Mamata Banerjee asks stakeholders to attend all-party meet: No incidents of violence were reported on Monday, police said. Lockheed Martin ties up with Tata to produce F-16 fighter planes in India: The other contender to supply the Indian Air Force is Sweden’s Saab, which has offered to make its Gripen fighter in India. Seventy-nine people feared dead in London fire, five victims have been identified: The police said the number is expected to increase further. Rajinikanth will enter politics, claims Hindu Makkal Katchi leader after meeting the actor: The actor, however, played down the visit from the HMK leaders and described it as a courtesy visit.

Sensex climbs up 255 points to close at record high, Nifty breaks 9650-mark: Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and Hindalco gained the most on both indices. From July 1, no departure cards for Indians flying abroad: The move is aimed at reducing the time required to complete immigration formalities. Six men allegedly rape minor girl in Bihar, throw her out of running train: The police said one person had been arrested while the rest were absconding. Qatar isolation could ‘last for years’, says UAE foreign minister: He said to broker peace, Doha must end its support to ‘extremist Islamists’.