The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday said there was nothing “unprecedented” about the number of applications made for verification of results by Class 12 students, as it had been reported in the media. Massive discrepancies in marks and totalling errors had been reported after the board announced results for Class 12 examinations on May 28.

The CBSE said out of total answer scripts evaluated this year, 2.47% students had applied for verification. In 2014, 2015 and 2016, there had been 2.31%, 2.09% and 2.53% requests for verification respectively. “This shows that there is no unprecedented increase in number of applications for verification as stated in some news reports,” the CBSE said in a statement on Monday.

The board further said only 0.091% answer scripts had any changes in their marks, and only 0.002% of these cases had a difference of about 26 marks or more. “It highlights that there is no pervasive totalling error as written in certain media reports earlier,” it added.

According to a report in The Times of India, a Class 12 student from Delhi, Sonali, had said she was shocked to see that she had scored 68 in mathematics while having secured more than 95 in other subjects. However, her result increased to 95 after she had applied for a verification. A student from Mumbai was also left puzzled after his result showed that he had scored 50 in mathematics, though it rose to 90 after verification.

Besides errors in totalling, there could be a mistake in mentioning the correct score on the first sheet of the answer book or a mistake in manually posting the correct marks on the computer system, CBSE said. “CBSE has always made efforts to be a pro-student board. It is also appropriate to say that CBSE has one of the most transparent systems in the country,” it said.

On May 28, the CBSE had announced the results for Class 12 examinations. Raksha Gopal from Amity International School in Noida had topped the examinations. The pass percentage was reported to be 1% lower than last year’s at 82%. The board had earlier said it would abide by the Delhi High Court’s order to continue giving grace marks, but had said that the scores will not be “artificially spiked”.

On June 13, the Odisha High Court had directed the board to re-evaluate the answer sheets of at least 159 students who had alleged discrepancies in their Class 12 results.