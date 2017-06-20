The big news: Opposition undecided as BJP picks Kovind for president, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A US student died after being detained in North Korea, and I-T sleuths seized allegedly benami property belonging to Lalu Prasad’s family.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP picks Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind to be presidential candidate: The election will be held on July 17, and current President Pranab Mukherjee finishes his term on July 24.
- US student dies days after North Korea sent him home comatose: Doctors in Otto Warmbier’s home state Ohio had concluded that he had likely suffered a massive trauma to the head while he was detained in the country.
- I-T Department seizes allegedly benami properties belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family: The move came after Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar ignored two summons issued by investigators.
- BJP files complaint against journalist Rana Ayyub for criticising its presidential pick: The ruling party said her suggestion that Ram Nath Kovind was the ‘worst bet’ was ‘blatant and scurrilously slanderous and casteist’.
- After UP and Maharashtra, Punjab government announces farm loan waiver: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the ex-gratia for families of farmers who committed suicide has been raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
- Delhi government orders pension of Urdu poet ‘incorrectly declared dead’ to be restored: State Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has ordered an investigation to determine why his name was removed from the records.
- CBSE downplays reports about ‘totalling errors in Class 12’ results: The board said it was one of the most ‘transparent’ systems in the country.
- Centre issues clarification, says circular proposing to link land records to Aadhaar is ‘fake’: Chief spokesperson said a police complaint has been filed and investigation was on.
- Internet still suspended in Darjeeling, Mamata Banerjee asks stakeholders to attend all-party meet: No incidents of violence were reported on Monday, police said.
- Lockheed Martin ties up with Tata to produce F-16 fighter planes in India: The other contender to supply the Indian Air Force is Sweden’s Saab, which has offered to make its Gripen fighter in India.