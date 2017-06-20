A look at the headlines right now:

BJP picks Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind to be presidential candidate: The election will be held on July 17, and current President Pranab Mukherjee finishes his term on July 24. US student dies days after North Korea sent him home comatose: Doctors in Otto Warmbier’s home state Ohio had concluded that he had likely suffered a massive trauma to the head while he was detained in the country. I-T Department seizes allegedly benami properties belonging to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family: The move came after Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar ignored two summons issued by investigators. BJP files complaint against journalist Rana Ayyub for criticising its presidential pick: The ruling party said her suggestion that Ram Nath Kovind was the ‘worst bet’ was ‘blatant and scurrilously slanderous and casteist’. After UP and Maharashtra, Punjab government announces farm loan waiver: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the ex-gratia for families of farmers who committed suicide has been raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Delhi government orders pension of Urdu poet ‘incorrectly declared dead’ to be restored: State Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has ordered an investigation to determine why his name was removed from the records. CBSE downplays reports about ‘totalling errors in Class 12’ results: The board said it was one of the most ‘transparent’ systems in the country. Centre issues clarification, says circular proposing to link land records to Aadhaar is ‘fake’: Chief spokesperson said a police complaint has been filed and investigation was on. Internet still suspended in Darjeeling, Mamata Banerjee asks stakeholders to attend all-party meet: No incidents of violence were reported on Monday, police said. Lockheed Martin ties up with Tata to produce F-16 fighter planes in India: The other contender to supply the Indian Air Force is Sweden’s Saab, which has offered to make its Gripen fighter in India.