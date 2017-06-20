The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Monday said it will announce a set of new rules to oversee tariffs fixed by service providers and ensure transparency in the process. “We will come up with a set of regulatory principles on tariff in about 45 days,” Trai Secretary Sudhir Gupta told The Economic Times.

The move comes after telecom majors Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea accused new entrant Reliance Jio of predatory pricing. Gupta added that the move from voice to data over the past decade had pushed Trai to review the Telecommunication Tariff Order 1999 to bring clarity on setting prices.

Airtel had approached the Competition Commission of India to penalise Mukesh Ambani’s Jio for offering anti-competitive prices to customers. In April, Jio had urged the telecom monitor to take action against Airtel for violating pricing regulations and misleading customers through false marketing of some of its plans.