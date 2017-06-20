A group of men allegedly raped a woman in a moving car on Monday night in Haryana’s Gurugram, after which they pushed her out of the vehicle in Greater Noida, the police said. The three men are believed to have abducted the 35-year-old from Gurugram’s Sohna locality and sexually assaulted her for eight hours, Hindustan Times reported.

“The victim has claimed that she was picked up at around 8.30 pm on Monday in Gurgaon,” Superintendent of Police (Noida Rural) Suniti said, adding that she was thrown out of the car in Greater Noida around 4 am.

Greater Noida: Visuals from the spot- Woman from Haryana's Sohna allegedly gangraped in a moving car, thrown out in Greater Noida pic.twitter.com/mmqXlKJWQW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2017



The woman had come to Sohna for work ten days ago. A passerby had informed the police after spotting her on the road on Tuesday morning in Kasna, Greater Noida, India Today reported. The police said they were coordinating with officials from Gurugram to investigate the gangrape.

An FIR has been lodged against the three suspects, who are absconding, ANI reported. Senior Superintendent of the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Love Kumar told the news agency that a team of officers had been sent to Sohna for the investigation, and they were acquiring CCTV footage from the localities the car may have passed through.